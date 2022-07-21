ABBEVILLE — Rev. Earl Hartley, 76, of Abbeville, SC, husband of Mary Hutto Hartley, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Batesburg, SC, to the late Mose and Nora Bell Kneece Hartley.
Rev. Hartley graduated from Batesburg/Leesville High School/JG, North Greenville College, Carson Newman College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master's in Divinity. He grew up in Hulon Baptist Church, where he was ordained into the ministry. Rev. Hartley pastored and played piano for more than 40 years serving churches in NC and SC. His pastorates in Columbia, NC, included Soundside Baptist Church and Baptist Church of the Town of Columbia. Rev. Hartley's SC churches included New Hope Baptist Church, Pelion; King Grove Baptist Church, Swansea; Sardis Baptist Church, Saluda; and retiring from South Side Baptist Church, Abbeville. Presently, Rev. Hartley served as pianist at New Hope Baptist Church in Due West.
A dedicated husband and pastor, he loved his Lord, wife, family and friends. Rev. Hartley was known throughout the area for his pastoral abilities and his musical talents which were a gift from God. Many families were blessed by his association with Harris Funeral Home through his talent of playing the piano. His service to the community was shown in many ways and exemplified by a life well lived.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jarius Earl Hartley; two brothers, Andrew J. Hartley and Gerald Hartley; sister, Henrietta Oswald; and mother and father-in-law, Ruth Bradham and Joseph L. Hutto.
Rev. Hartley is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Rev. Hartley, may be sent to The Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006 or The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.
