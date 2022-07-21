ABBEVILLE — Rev. Earl Hartley, 76, of Abbeville, SC, husband of Mary Hutto Hartley, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Batesburg, SC, to the late Mose and Nora Bell Kneece Hartley.

Rev. Hartley graduated from Batesburg/Leesville High School/JG, North Greenville College, Carson Newman College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master's in Divinity. He grew up in Hulon Baptist Church, where he was ordained into the ministry. Rev. Hartley pastored and played piano for more than 40 years serving churches in NC and SC. His pastorates in Columbia, NC, included Soundside Baptist Church and Baptist Church of the Town of Columbia. Rev. Hartley's SC churches included New Hope Baptist Church, Pelion; King Grove Baptist Church, Swansea; Sardis Baptist Church, Saluda; and retiring from South Side Baptist Church, Abbeville. Presently, Rev. Hartley served as pianist at New Hope Baptist Church in Due West.

