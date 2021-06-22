Rev. Dr. Robert Edward ‘Bobby’ Jones
CALHOUN FALLS — Rev. Dr. Robert Edward “Bobby” Jones, age 75, went home to Glory on June 18, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood. Born in Abbeville County, SC, on February 12, 1946, he was the son of the late Lewis Edward Jones and Mozelle Leona Taylor Jones.
Bobby was educated in Abbeville, graduating from Abbeville High School, class of 1964, where he was the class historian. Later, he continued his education at Anderson College, Gardner Webb University, and Mid-Atlantic Seminary. He was born again and licensed to preach at South Side Baptist Church. Ordained by Friendship Baptist Church in 1964, he served 8 churches, retiring in 1997. After serving at several interim pastorates, he later returned to full-time ministry as the pastor of Rocky River Baptist Church in Iva in 2013.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lewis Franklin Jones, three sisters, Betty Jones Beauford, Dorothy Jones Lewis and Norma Jean Jones Campbell.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Grace Elaine Knight Jones of Calhoun Falls; his sons, Chuck Jones and wife Erin, of Rocky Mount, NC, and Robby Jones, of Calhoun Falls; his daughters, Pam Wilkie of Gaffney, and Lisa Jeffcoat of Chesnee; his grandchildren, Katie Blakely, Kourtney Waddell and husband Ridge, Kerri Pinyon and husband Dylan, Casey Jones, Gracie Jones, Macon Wilkie, Meredith Wilkie, Kelsey Jeffcoat, Peyton Jones, and Aidan Jones; his great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Jones, Jaxon Waddell, Aubrey Waddell, and Addy Reese Pinyon.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Melrose Cemetery in Abbeville, SC with the Reverend Harold Walters officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in Bobby’s memory to Rocky River Baptist Church, 3234 Lake Secession Rd, Iva, SC 29655.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Jones family.