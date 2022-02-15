Rev. Dr. N. Keith Polk Jr.

Rev. Dr. N. Keith Polk Jr., 85, resident of Royal Oak Drive, husband of Rebecca Kelly Polk, joined the Church Triumphant on January 31, 2022, at his home.

Born in Union, SC, on August 20, 1936, he was the son of the late Rev. Norman Keith Polk, Sr. and the late Rosalie Trail Polk.

Dr. Polk received a BS from the College of Charleston, a MDiv and a MTh from Duke University, and a DMin from Vanderbilt University. A retired United Methodist Minister, Dr. Polk served the following churches during his tenure: the Dillon Circuit; St. Luke, Spartanburg; Pisgah, Florence; Tranquil; Associate Pastor, Main Street, Greenwood; Plum Branch Charge; Galloway-Ebenezer; Aldersgate, Greenwood; Johnston-Harmony; Troy; Harris; and Mathews.

In addition to serving local churches, Dr. Polk also served the SC Conference and Districts as Dean of Pastors School; Chairperson of the Committee on Continuing Ministerial Education; Dean and Registrar of Local Pastors License School; Conference Board of Ordained Ministry; Founder and Director of Lander College Wesley Foundation, and Originator of Edgefield County Salkehatchie Summer Service. Dr. Polk also taught part time at both Lander College and Limestone College.

Dr. Polk is survived by his wife Rebecca Kelly Polk; his sons Dr. Christopher K. Polk, his wife Aurora Virkkunen, and Jonathan C. Polk; his sons’ mother Dr. Mary Lynn C. Polk; his grandchildren Romulus Knox Polk and Athena Aurora Polk; and his special cousin Jayne Polk Siegel.

His wisdom and gentle concern will be missed by friends, relatives and colleagues alike.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19th, at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. James McCoy-Bruce, Rev. Barrett Alewine and Rev. Dr. Stephen Love officiating. Private burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers are Ernie Sumner, Dr. Ty Sumner, Ed Munnerlyn, Bill Mays, Roy Schumpert, Mickey Goff and Chip Snelling.

The family is at the home in Royal Oak Villas and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 5 to 7, on the evening of Friday, February 18th.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or charity of one’s choice.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Polk family with arrangements.

