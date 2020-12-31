Rev. Dr. DeQuincy M. Hentz
Rev. Dr. DeQuincy Manvel Hentz died on Friday, December 25, 2020. Born on June 28, 1974 in Greenwood County, he was the son of the Reverend Furman Mitchell Miller, Jr. and Ms. Mary Alice Hentz. At a young age, he joined Second Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC, and later became a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church of Atlanta, Georgia, while attending college.
Rev. Dr. DeQuincy Hentz graduated from Greenwood High School in May of 1992. He continued his education as a Cum Laude graduate of Morehouse College, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Religion and History (1996), Master of Divinity Degree from Howard University (1999), and a Doctoral Degree in Family Studies from Eastern University (2018).
In March of 2005, he was called to the pastorate of Shiloh Baptist Church in New Rochelle, New York as the fifth pastor in the 116 year history where church attendance more than tripled by 1300 new disciples. Under his dynamic leadership, the church’s vision of a 40 unit Senior Housing Complex became real. On May 5, 2019 he started a second church, Family of God Church, located in Cop-Op City the northeast section of the Bronx, New York City a vision he birthed more than ten years ago. Previously Rev. Dr. DeQuincy Hentz served as pastor of the historic Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Woodlawn in Cincinnati, Ohio, from 2000-2005 where in just five short years, he led the congregation to grow to more than 1100 members and expand its budget from $360,000 to over a $1 million.
Rev. Dr. Dequincy Hentz was an activist and leader on a local and national scale. He was a gifted man of God who wrote, rapped, poeticized, preached and strongly believed in teaching. He was frequently called upon to speak or preach for various audiences of all ages across the nation near and far. He received numerous awards, accolades, and citations. Of special recognition, he was inducted into the Martin Luther King, Jr. Board of Preachers at Morehouse College in 2001. Pastor Hentz was a member of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, Morehouse College Alumni Association, and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated, Beta Alpha Alpha Chapter of White Plains, NY. Most importantly, he was a humanitarian who fought for the common man and woman, for children, against inequity and racism. He was fun loving with a contagious smile. He was always happy and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Alex Hentz, Sr., paternal grandfather, Furman Miller, Sr., paternal grandmother, Ethel Backus Miller and one uncle, Barrett Hentz, two aunts, Bridgett Hentz and Nancy Goode.
Surviving are his mother, Ms. Mary Alice Hentz of Greenwood, SC; his father Rev. Furman Miller, Jr. Esq, (Janette) of Greenwood, SC; maternal grandmother, Mrs. Alice Mariah Green Hentz of Greenwood, SC; paternal great aunt, Dr. Elizabeth Backus, M.D.; his sisters, Dr. Celeste S. Hentz of Atlanta, GA, Faith Ida Miller of Columbia, SC, and a niece who he raised and loved dearly, Miss Ajah Mariah Hentz of Atlanta, GA.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private ceremony. A virtual memorial will be held for his church and all those who knew and loved Rev. Dr. DeQuincy Hentz. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to support students at Morehouse College and establish a Scholarship fund for youth at Shiloh Baptist Church, New Rochelle, NY. The link for donations: gf.me/u/zd32va
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of the late Rev. Dr. DeQuincy Hentz.