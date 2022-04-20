Rev. Bob Forehand

Robert Lee Forehand, 83, husband of Myrtis Harrison Forehand, died Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Elco, IL, he was a son of the late Arthur and Ida Delores Dillon Forehand. Bob served as a Chief Communication Technician in the US Navy during the Vietnam Conflict from 1956 until 1975. He served aboard the USS Saipan, USS Saratoga and the USS De Soto County and was stationed in Japan, Morocco, Guam, Florida and at the National Security Agency in Washington, DC. Bob received a B.S. degree from Columbia Bible College and a Master of Divinity degree from Trinity Seminary and was a retired minister with First Assembly of God. His hobbies included golfing and hunting.
Bob is survived by his wife of the home; his daughter, Brenda Lee Parker (Tony) of Gaston; his son, Robert Eugene Forehand (Laura) of Florence; sisters, Wilma Lindsey and Sharon Morris (Phillip), both of Coden, AL; brother, Harold Forehand (Loujetter) of Columbus, GA; four grandchildren, Jason Jeffcoat, Brandi Alverson (Jay), Robert Harrison Forehand and Caleb Boyd Forehand and two great grandchildren, Brianna and Natalie Alverson.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille McCrite and brothers, Ernest Forehand and Dearrel Forehand.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, with military rites, will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jason Jeffcoat, Harrison Forehand, Caleb, Forehand, Jamie Harrison, J.R. Harrison, Jr. and Phil Morris.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1-2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church, 716 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Greenwood First Assembly of God, 607 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29649.
