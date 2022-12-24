Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: December 24, 2022 @ 3:43 pm
The Reverend Barrett T. Alewine, 75, of Greenwood, husband of Martha Gallman Alewine, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.
A service to celebrate Reverend Alewine's life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 Main St. N., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Alewine family.
