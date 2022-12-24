The Reverend Barrett T. Alewine, 75, of Greenwood, husband of Martha Gallman Alewine, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

A service to celebrate Reverend Alewine's life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 Main St. N., Greenwood, SC 29646.

