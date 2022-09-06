Rev. Annie Doris White Brooks, wife of Rev. Roosevelt Brooks, went to eternal sleep on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Wiley White Sr. and Rev. Dora Ann White.

She was employed as a receptionist with Oaks at Greenwood, and she was a member of Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, where she was an associate minister, President of the Women's Ministry, Hospitality Ministry and the Pastor Aid.

