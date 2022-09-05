Rev. Annie Doris White Brooks, wife of the Rev. Roosevelt Brooks, went to eternal sleep on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Born in Greenwood she was the daughter of the late Wiley White Sr. and the Rev. Dora Ann White.
She was employed as a receptionist with Oaks at Greenwood, and she was a member of Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, where she was an associate minister, president of the Women's Ministry, Hospitality Ministry and the Pastor Aid.
She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband, the Rev. Roosevelt Brooks, of the home, one son, Pastor Tony (Joanie) Foster of Greenwood; four daughters, Tonya Brooks-Thomas, of Akron, Ohio, Kimberly (Sam) Enriquez of Las Vegas, Nevada, Shanna Childs of Greenwood, and LaTisha (Joseph) Wardlaw of Greenwood; three brothers, Ralph (Charlene) Anderson and Wayne White, both of Greenwood, and the Rev. Wiley "Stan" White Jr. of Charlotte, N.C.; one sister, Yvonne White Louden of Ninety-Six; 11 grandchildren, two reared in the home, Alfred (Deandra) Childs Jr. of Saudi Arabia and Joshua Childs of Norfolk, Va.; 10 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Restoration Worship Center with Pastor Tony Foster presiding and the Rev. Eric Morton, officiating. Burial will follow at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.