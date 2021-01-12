LEXINGTON — Reta Jean Peoples Richardson, 84, died January 7, 2021, in Lexington, SC.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Katherine and husband Michael Martin of Lexington; a grandson, Hayes Moseley Martin; a sister, Kay Peoples Wrigley and a nephew, Stephen Scott Wrigley.
Born January 17, 1936, in Yadkin County, NC, she was the first daughter of the late Harvey Jones Peoples and Georgia Thomas Peoples Steelman. She attended Forbush Elementary and graduated from Yadkinville High School in 1954. She earned a BA in English, with a minor in secondary education from Wake Forest University, where she was active in the Woman's Government Association, the College Theater and newspaper and was tapped into Tassels, the Honorary Leadership Society for Women. She was named to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.
Reta went on to teach junior high school in Hampton, VA, later pursuing graduate studies in speech, broadcasting and instructional technology at Penn State University, where she received her Masters in Arts in 1969. While at Penn State, she worked on the dean of women's staff and then became a teaching assistant in the speech department.
Her interest in using instructional television and technology lead her to a fulfilling career that took her to the NC State Department of Public Instruction, Mississippi ETV, the Southern (now National) Educational Communications Association, TV Ontario and finally, until her retirement in 1999, with SC ETV. She was a member of Lexington United Methodist Church.
She placed great importance on giving her time, treasure and talents to worthwhile causes, experiencing the World and its patchwork of people, and spending time in God's creation. South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford commissioned her in 2008, as a member of the Greenwood County Election Commission. She volunteered as a mentor at Leath Correctional Facility, a maximum-security women's prison in Greenwood, and hiked across Kenya in support of fundraising efforts to educate girls in that country. She had an adventurous spirit traveling for both work and leisure to most of the 48 contiguous states, Indonesia, Africa, China, England, Scotland, Mexico and Canada.
Memorial services will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Valerie Mireb officiating. Private inurnment will be in the Forbush Baptist Church Cemetery in Yadkinville, where she was an active member during her childhood and where many of her relatives are buried.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205, or to the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC), 40 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011.
Reta request that friends and family remember her as they engage in acts of love and charity to further the cause of peace, care for Mother Earth, and love of all God's creation- doing whatever the Spirit leads them to do.
