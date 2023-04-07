Rene Sweatt
NINETY SIX — Sherri Rene Giles Sweatt, 55, resident of Ninety Six, wife of David Matthew Sweatt, passed away, Friday, April 7, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 7, 2023 @ 5:06 pm
Rene Sweatt
NINETY SIX — Sherri Rene Giles Sweatt, 55, resident of Ninety Six, wife of David Matthew Sweatt, passed away, Friday, April 7, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born July 18, 1967, in Anderson, she was the daughter of Franklin G. and Dianne Ashley Giles. Rene graduated from Dixie High School and Tri County Technical College. She was employed by Ninety Six Family Dentistry as the Office Manager. Rene loved the beach and mountains, as well as spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her Ninety Six Dentistry family.
Rene was a member of Siloam Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents of Honea Path are one son, Chad Cole of Greenwood; one daughter, Megan Sweatt (Taylor Coxe) of Hodges; three grandchildren, Anthony Walker, Ana-Beth Walker and Harrison Coxe; one sister, Tina Rowland (Chris) of Honea Path; one brother, Kevin Giles (Erica) of Honea Path; nieces and nephews, Camden Rowland (Laura Talton), Parker Giles and Angelica Giles; and “The Sunday Lunch Crew”.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Garden of Memories in Belton.
Pallbearers will be Parker Giles, Camden Rowland, Jamie Ashley, Taylor Coxe, Brian Ward and Jason Bonds.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Ninety Six Family Dentistry.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 Sunday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Sweatt family.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.