Mr. Reginald Tompkins, 65, entered into eternal rest on July 8, 2022. He was born July 2, 1957, to Annette Susewell.

Visitation will occur July 13, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. in the Percival-Tompkins Chapel.

Funeral services will occur July 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery.

Percival-Tompkins is honored to serve the Tompkins-Susewell family.