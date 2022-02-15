Reginald Renard White, 64, of 201 South Street, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Geno White Sr., and the late Rachael Lomax White. He was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E Church and also a Veteran of the United States Army and National Guard.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Shirley Parker White; one son, Christian White of Columbia, SC; three daughters, Andrea M. White of Greenwood, Renatta (Kelvin) Palmore of Columbia, SC, and Tonya Harrison of Greenwood; one sister, Mary (Ben) Smith of Greenwood; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at The Mt. Zion AME PLEAD Center, conducted by Rev. James Louden III. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
