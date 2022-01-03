Reginald Lamonte Carter

Reginald Lamonte Carter, 57, of 1548 Parkway, Apt. 8-C, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, he was the son of Walter Carter and Betty Jean Ruff. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School, class of 1983. He was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. in Promise Land and was employed at the courthouse in Patterson, New Jersey. He is preceded in death by his sister Carmen Priscilla Drennon and his grandmother Verdel Jones.

He leaves to cherish his memories, three brothers, Kenneth (Diane) Carter of Honea Path, SC, Mark (Pamela) Carter of Greenwood, SC Michael (Marine) Jones of Promise Land; one sister, Eushaonda Carter of Greenwood,SC; two half-sisters, Melisa (Herald) Henderson of Bradley, SC and Ruth Turman of Greenwood, SC; one devoted aunt and uncle Gladys (Bill) Quarles of Promise Land, SC; ; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in the Promise Land Community, conducted by Rev. James Louden III. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

