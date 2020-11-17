BATESBURG — Reggie Wesley Padgett, 46, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.
A native of Batesburg, he was the son of Michael "Red" Nelson and Kay H. Padgett, and husband to Daphine Goodman Padgett. He was the owner and operator of Padgett Farms and an employee of Hickory Hill Farms. Reggie was a member of Richland Springs Baptist Church and a volunteer at the Midland Fire Department.
As a member of the Saluda County Young Farmers Association, he served as State Region Vice President in 1994/95, received the Swine Production and Energy Efficiency Award in 2019 and the Farmer's Agribusiness Award for Region II and the State in February 2020. He was part of the SC Cattlemen's and Saluda Cattlemen's Associations for over 25 years, where he served as leadership on executive boards. For two years, he was on the advisory board for the SC Meat Goat Project.
Surviving are his wife, Daphine Goodman Padgett of Batesburg, one son, Wesley Padgett, one daughter, Maddie Padgett, parents, Michael "Red" and Kay Padgett of Batesburg, one brother, Justin Padgett (Jennifer Derrick) of Mankato, MN, and many aunts, uncles and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Hurt Cemetery, Ward, SC, with Rev. Steve Jones officiating.
Memorials may be made to Boys Farm, PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108, Connie Maxwell Children's Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648, or Richland Springs Baptist Church, 1895 Duncan Road, Ward, SC 29166.
