Reggie Strickland

MCCORMICK — Reginald "Reggie" Boyd Strickland, 74, died October 9, 2022, at his home in McCormick, SC. Reggie was born June 11, 1948 in Greenwood, SC, to the late Samuel Boyd Strickland and Helen Mattie-Lou Faulkner.

He and his wife Becky Strickland just celebrated 33 years of marriage on October 1st. In addition to his wife Becky, Reggie is survived by his son Jamie Strickland, and three siblings: Mattie-Lou Strickland of Ninety Six, Myrtle Wesson of Clinton, Mike Strickland of Fountain Inn, and many nieces and nephews.