Reggie Strickland

MCCORMICK — Reginald "Reggie" Boyd Strickland, 74, died October 9, 2022, at his home in McCormick, SC. Reggie was born June 11, 1948, in Greenwood, SC, to the late Samuel Boyd Strickland and Helen Mattie-Lou Faulkner.
He and his wife Becky Strickland just celebrated 33 years of marriage on October 1st. In addition to his wife Becky, Reggie is survived by his son Jamie Strickland, and three siblings: Mattie-Lou Strickland of Ninety Six, Myrtle Wesson of Clinton, Mike Strickland of Fountain Inn, and many nieces and nephews.
Reggie grew up in Ninety Six, SC. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He spent some time stationed in Bremerton, WA, with the majority of his time served in Scotland. After his time in active service, Reggie joined the US Navy Reserves and worked for 20 years for Greenwood Mills - Adams Plant. He retired after over 10 years at Savannah Lakes Village Golf Course.
Reggie enjoyed the simple things in life including reading the morning newspaper, doing yard work, and most importantly, walking and spending time with his canine companion, Chessy. He will be greatly missed and remembered fondly as a husband, a father, a brother, a neighbor and friend.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 14 at 2 p.m. at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Stephen Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
The family is asking that donations be sent to the McCormick Humane Society, PO Box 900, McCormick, SC 29835 (www.hsmcsc.org).
