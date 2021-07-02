Rebecca Ruth "Becky" Fuller, 61, resident of Lakeshore Drive, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her home, with her family and faithful dog, Jackson (Stoop) by her side.
Born February 3, 1960, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Carroll Bill Fuller and Beatrice Viola Hyman Fuller. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Farmers Furniture.
Becky was of the Pentecostal faith.
Surviving are her daughter, Amanda and husband, Joseph Boyd, of Greenwood; two brothers, Larry (Pat) Fuller of Florida, and Ronald (Paula) Hamrick of California; two grandchildren, Destiny Maggard and Gracie Boyd; and many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Becky was predeceased by her bother, Barry Fuller and her sister, Sue Proctor.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Bethlehem Cemetery, with Rev. Dennis Reynold officiating.
The family is at the home on Lakeshore Drive, and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 Monday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
