Rebecca Dianne Harling, 67, of 211-B, West Durst Avenue, widow of Julian Harling, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 21, 2022, at her home. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Albert Lawton and the late Helen Lawton. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, and she is preceded in death by a son, James Lawton.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Rebecca Lawton of Ninety Six, SC, and Julia Lawton of the home; one stepdaughter, Sarah Rappley of Hodges, SC; one brother, Jerry Lawton of Greenwood, SC; three sisters, Emma Wells, and Janie Barnett, both of Greenwood, SC, and Patricia Ann Koerber of Anderson, SC; a special friend, Freddie Jackson; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 2 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc, conducted by Rev. Joseph Caldwell. Burial will follow at Friendship Baptist Church. Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

