BLUFFTON — Rebecca Hembree Fasciano, 64, of Bluffton, SC, wife of Charles Nickolas Fasciano, passed away May 28, 2021, at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Doyle M. Hembree and Willie Palmer Hembree. Rebecca earned her bachelor’s degree from Lander University and worked for Self-Regional Hospital as a dedicated nurse for many years.
She attended Christian Renewal Church in Hilton Head, SC.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home is a son Clint (Antonella) Fasciano of Canada; grandchildren Charlee and Blake Fasciano of Canada, who affectionately called her Mimi; a sister, GeJuan (Tronie) West of Greenwood; two brothers, Mark Hembree of California and Dr. Doyle M. (Karen) Hembree Jr. of Tennessee; three nieces, Bree (Cody) Cockrell of Greenwood, Ari West of Long Island, NY, Teale (Christian) Hansen of Greenwood; and three nephews Palmer (Kelley) West of Greenwood, William Hembree of Washington State and Taylor Hembree of California; and a host of great nieces and great nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Cheryl Remchuk officiating.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation (alzfdn.org) in memory of Rebecca Hembree Fasciano.