Rebecca Arnett
WARE SHOALS — Rebecca “Becky” Elledge Lothridge Arnett, 87, widow of Hunter Arnett of Higgins Drive, died Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Patewood Post Acute Center in Greenville.
Rebecca Arnett
WARE SHOALS — Rebecca “Becky” Elledge Lothridge Arnett, 87, widow of Hunter Arnett of Higgins Drive, died Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Patewood Post Acute Center in Greenville.
Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Allen Elledge and Pearl McCullough Elledge Vaughn. She was a member of the Ware Shoals First Baptist Church and was retired from Richloom of Ware Shoals. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Boyd Bobo Chapter #144.
Becky was an extraordinary woman who radiated love and joy. She was tough as nails, glamorous, and fun. Her seemingly eternal presence was as warm and welcoming as the wood-stove fires that heated her cozy home on The Dead End, where she made countless precious memories with beloved family and friends. She will be loved, cherished, and missed always.
Surviving are two brothers, Jefferson Edward Elledge of Simpsonville and Walter Conway Elledge of Ware Shoals, a sister, Mary Ann Babb of Ware Shoals, three grandchildren, Lacey Jane Montjoy of Poplar Springs, Melvin “Trace” Lothridge III of Ware Shoals, and April Manly of Ware Shoals, seven great-grandchildren, Jac Carroll, Ron Carroll, T.J. Lothridge, Trever Lothridge, Mallory Manly, Jaxon Manly, and Gretchen Lothridge, and a great-great grandchild, Everson Beau Carroll.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Sonny Lothridge, a daughter, Tammie Lothridge Simms, three brothers, Benjamin Allen Elledge, Robert Elledge, and Joseph David Elledge, and three sisters, Clara Smith, Edna Brown, and Amelia Davis.
Family Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, with her nephew, Rev. Lamar Babb, officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will speak to friends after the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.