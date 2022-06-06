WASHINGTON, GA — Mrs. Reba P. Brown, 73, of Washington, entered into rest Friday evening, June 3, 2022, at the Self Memorial Hospital in Greenwood, SC.
Mrs. Brown was born in Greenwood, SC, and had lived in Washington since 2000. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Josh Pruitt and Jeanette Neal Pruitt Ouzts, and was the wife of Lewis P. Brown, Jr. Reba had worked as an RN for a number of years, graduated from Lander University with a nursing degree, and was a member of the Smyrna United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis P. Brown, Jr., of Washington; one daughter, Elizabeth Cooner High, of Raleigh, NC; one step daughter, Jenny Brown Reville, of Washington; one step son, Lewis P. Brown III, also of Washington; three grandchildren, Caleb High, Jacob High, and Rebecca High; two sisters, Norma P. Owings and Lynn Horne Young, both of Greenwood, SC; one brother, Aaron Pruitt, of Sumter, SC; and by a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Hopkins Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Kathy Lamon officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday at Hopkins Funeral Home from noon until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Wilkes Animal Shelter, 358 Brown Rd., Washington, GA 30673.
Hopkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Reba P. Brown.
