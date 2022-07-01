Reba Nell Adams Mundy, 86, of 1016 Mt. Moriah Road, Greenwood, widow of Vernon Franklin Mundy, passed away June 30, 2022, at NHC of Greenwood.

Born in Commerce, GA, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Ossie Ward Adams. Reba retired from Greenwood Mills and was a member of Harris Baptist Church, where she was in the Master Disciple Sunday school class. She enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family and friends and helping anyone in need.

Surviving are two sons, James Mundy and Stanley Mundy, both of Greenwood; a brother, Aubrey Adams of Abbeville; two granddaughters, Michelle Mundy Lund (Gerald) of Donalds and Jennifer Mundy Bratcher of Greenwood; four great grandchildren, Jeremy and Jordan Lund and Maeson and Morgan Bratcher; and a great-great-granddaughter, Alaiyna Bradford.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Harris Baptist Church, with the Rev. Frank Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be David Sorrow, Steve Mundy, Johnny Whaley, Devin Bradford, Raymond White and Perry Corbet.

Honorary escort will be Bobby Martin.

The family will receive friends before the service at the church from 1-2 pm.

The family is at the home.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.