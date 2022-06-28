Reba McDaniel Keisler

Reba McDaniel Keisler, 91, widow of Pete Keisler, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Winder, GA, November 5, 1930, she was a daughter of the late A.H. and Loraine Peppers McDaniel. Mrs. Keisler retired from Cooper Power Systems.

She is survived by her three children, Barry Hamrick and wife Linda of Greenwood, Paula Gainey and husband Hal of Tampa, FL, and Lees Poore of Greenwood, a sister, Geneva Reynolds of Greenwood; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Keisler was predeceased by a son, Danny Hamrick, two sisters, Peggy Stewart and Carol Woods and a brother, Leon McDaniel.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 9:45 to 10:30 Saturday morning.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Keisler family.