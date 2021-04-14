MCCORMICK — Raymond Workman Jr., 79, resident of 273 Zion Chapel Road, widower of Clarisse Hilliard Workman, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home.
Born October 27, 1941, in Greenup County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Raymond, Sr. and Bessie Bramblett Workman. A graduate of McKell High School, he was a US Navy Veteran and former member of the Florida National Guard. He was retired as the director of food services for Florida State Prison, after which he became an agent for Life of Georgia in McCormick County and later worked with the McCormick County Recycle Center.
He attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Southshore, KY.
Surviving are two sons, Raymond, III and wife Dianna Workman and Jeffrey and wife Casey Workman; two daughters, Beth and husband Gary Gable and Judy and husband Jeff Fuller, all of McCormick; two brothers, Lee and wife Dottie Workman of South Portsmouth, KY, and Robert and wife Barbara Workman of Greenup, KY; a sister, Pat and husband Bill Stevens of Greenup, KY; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also a special friend, Wanda Angel of South Shore, KY.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday at Plum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Alexander and J.C. Fuller officiating.
Pallbearers will be JC Fuller, Andy Fuller, Gary Gable, Jr., Jacob Workman, Kandice Nance, and Jessica Workman.
The family is at the home of Raymond, III and Dianna Workman, 273 Zion Chapel Road and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McCormick County Senior Center, PO Box 684 McCormick, SC 29835 or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Workman family with arrangements.