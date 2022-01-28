Raymond Price Dorn, 85, of Greenwood, widower of Easter Estelle Gaines Dorn, died Friday, January 28, 2022, at his home.

Born in Edgefield, he was a son of the late William and Ethel Ouzts Horne. Raymond was formerly employed with BI-LO and enjoyed fishing. He was a member of New Beginning Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his siblings: Margaret Dorn King, Yancey Dorn, George Dorn, James Dorn, Hoyt Dorn and CW "Zeke" Dorn.

Surviving are his daughters, Teresa Dorn Turner, Jennifer Dorn Grogan, Karen Dorn Kelly and Sommer Jordan Veach; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts and Rev. James Slice officiating.

The family is at the home of Teresa Turner, 158 Cherokee Drive, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

