Raymond Harlton Thompson

WARE SHOALS  — Raymond Harlton Thompson, 94, left this world on March 10, 2023.

Ray passed comfortably at home with his girlfriend of 35 years, Ruth Chastain, by his side. Ray was born to William Roy Thompson and Nora Lee Campbell on December 26, 1928, in Dunklin, South Carolina. Ray was an extraordinary man. He played football in High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. After the war, Ray worked as an Electrician at the Harris Plant for 35 years.