WARE SHOALS — Raymond Harlton Thompson, 94, left this world on March 10, 2023.
Ray passed comfortably at home with his girlfriend of 35 years, Ruth Chastain, by his side. Ray was born to William Roy Thompson and Nora Lee Campbell on December 26, 1928, in Dunklin, South Carolina. Ray was an extraordinary man. He played football in High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. After the war, Ray worked as an Electrician at the Harris Plant for 35 years.
Ray loved to travel with Ruth. The two would spend a weekend getaway in the Tennessee mountains and warm summer evenings walking together with their dog, Piggy.
Most importantly, Ray was a loving father to his daughter Janet Patrice McLean (deceased) and spent his best years teaching his three grandchildren, Michael McLean, Stephen McLean, and Carrie Grant, life lessons such as compassion for others, humility, the perfect fishing knot, how to drive, and the importance of keeping the grass cut.
Ray's favorite pastime was cutting grass, particularly with the assistance of his grandchildren. After a few hours in the Carolina sun, "Papa" would treat his grandchildren to a homemade sandwich, a cold Pepsi, and if they were lucky [they were!]- mentorship in his workshop learning to use tools, fix small engines, or just sit in the shade cooling off.
Papa was involved. He loved his grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to attend a baseball game, band competition, softball game, or graduation.
Ray is survived by his girlfriend, Ruth, his three grandchildren (Michael, Stephen, and Carrie Beth), and his eight great-grandchildren: Kayleigh, Harper, Proctor, Alastair, Solomon, Chester Ray, Ellie, and Jethro. Ray will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Memory of Raymond H. Thompson to Ware Shoals First Presbyterian Church - PO Box 542, Ware Shoals, SC 29692.
The family will receive friends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Ware Shoals and invite all to join for a memorial service in the church sanctuary at 6 p.m. at Ware Shoals First Presbyterian Church, 2 Mill Street, Ware Shoals, SC 29692.