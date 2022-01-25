EASLEY — Raymond Gordon Collier, 80, of 101 College Gate Lane, Easley, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at Cottingham House in Seneca.
Born in Whitmire, he was a son of the late Pearly Merlin Collier and Beula Beatrice Tramell Collier.
He retired from Monsanto after forty eights years and was a US Army veteran, where he served in Vietnam. He loved playing golf at Star Fort and Par 3 West. He played everyday at Star Fort and every Tuesday night at the Par 3 West night tournament. He loved to work in his yard and always strived to keep it looking beautiful. He was a member of Harris Baptist Church over twenty years and attended NorthSide Baptist Church, where he liked to sing.
Surviving are his children, Tina Collier Brooks and Tammi Collier; partner, Betty Childress; sister, Judy Hatchet; brothers, Floyd Collier and Gary Collier; and grandchildren, Terry Brooks, III, Trevor Brooks and Aaron Brooks.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Collier and brothers, Gene Collier, Vick Collier, and Steve Collier.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Brooks, Aaron Brooks, Floyd Collier, Gary Collier, Ralph Guggheim, and Todd Collier.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mr. Collier’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family members will be at their respective homes.
