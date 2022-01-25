Raymond Edgar Dill Jr.

Raymond Edgar Dill Jr., 86, of Highland Park Dr, widower of Roberta Dorn Dill, passed away on January 18, 2022.

Born in Greer, he was the son of Raymond E. Dill, Sr. and Lillie Mae Boyter Dill. Raymond was a natural at working on small engines and started a small repair shop in the late 50s. This later led him to working on locks and safes. In 1961, he opened Dill’s Locksmith and was in business for fifty-six years, along with his wife and son, Dennis. Raymond was a Christian man, supporting several churches in the community with his time and talents. He was a gentle, kind man and often shared his great sense of humor.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years; a son, Raymond “Randy” A. Dill and two sisters.

Raymond is survived by a son, Dennis J. Dill (Debbie); daughter, Michelle D Cole and her fiancé, Scott Hawthorne; granddaughters, Maggie and Mary Dill and Sydney Cole, all of Greenwood; stepsister, Janelle B. Seabolt (Douglas) of Greenwood; stepbrother, Clarence T. Bowen Jr (Danny) of Simpsonville; brothers-in-law, Mike Dorn and Morris Dorn (Jackie) and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Louie Murray officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, prior to the service.

Memorials can be made to the Raymond Dill Account c/o Harley Funeral Home PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.

Messages may be shared with the family by visiting Raymond’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

