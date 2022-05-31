Raymond Ashley Tucker, 56, of 127 Elm Court, husband of Billy Duckett, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at his home.

Born in Clinton, he was a son of the late Steve "Buckshot" Ashley Tucker and Brenda Sue Green Tucker. He was formerly a supervisor at Park Seed. Raymond was a jack of all trades and could do anything.

He is survived by his husband, Billy; son, Nicholas Ashton Thomas of Whitmire; brothers, Kevin Tucker (Phyllis) and Scott Tucker (Audrey), both of Clinton; fur baby, Brylee; special friend, Teresa Martin; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Guianne Samples; brother, Richard Tucker; and special friend, Shirley Cunningham.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Harley Family Center, with the Rev. Kenny Griffin officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Raymond's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.