CALHOUN FALLS — Rayford Carroll Waters, 95, widower of Betty Jean Rudder Waters, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Abbeville, SC, he was a son of the late Dewitt Waters and Roberta Hutchinson Waters McNair.
Rayford proudly serviced his country during WWII as a Navy Veteran. He was a retired textile employee/security officer at the Abbeville Sharon Plant. Rayford enjoyed gardening and keeping his yard clean and neat but, his real joy was caring for his family.
Survivors are: three daughters Linda Waters Cheek of New Smyrna, FL, Joyce Elaine Waters Hall of Lowndesville, SC, and Stephanie Dawn Waters Copelan of Abbeville, SC; a son Richard Waters of Fayetteville, TN, and 31 total grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday Feb. 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Rev. Marion Argo officiating with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at the Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home prior to graveside services. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials in memory of Rayford may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 478 Craighead St., Nashville, TN 37204 or to the American Heart Association, 3535 Pelham Rd., Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615.
Online condolences may be made to the Waters family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services id assisting the Waters family.