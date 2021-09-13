ABBEVILLE — Rayford Eugene "Gene" McNeill went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. Gene lived 86 years filled with love and joy. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 67 years, Ellen Evans McNeill.
Gene was born August 10, 1935, to the late Macy Campbell McNeill and Lowry Wilson McNeill of Abbeville, SC. A 1953 graduate of Sharon High School, he was employed with Milliken & Co. - Sharon Plant, retiring with 47 years of service. Gene was a member of Abbeville First Baptist Church and the Bible Class. He enjoyed watching the Clemson Tigers. In his last year of life, Gene was elated with the arrival of his great-granddaughter who brought him great joy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William F. McNeill and a sister, Barbara McNeill Shockley.
Gene is survived by the love of his life, Ellen; a daughter, Lynn McNeill Houston (Don) of Abbeville, SC; two grandchildren Howie Houston (Megan) of Greenville, SC, and Beth Ellen Houston White (Stephen) of Abbeville, SC; and a great-granddaughter, Lucy White.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home chapel, with Reverend Mike Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abbeville First Baptist Church Bible Class, PO Box 825, Abbeville, SC 29620.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the McNeill family.