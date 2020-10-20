ABBEVILLE – Raymond 'Ray' J. Rossi, 92, of Abbeville, husband of the late Mary Yvonne Rossi, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood. He was born in West Haven, CT, to the late Ceasar and Teresa Simoncelli Rossi.
Ray retired after 45 years in the construction business. A member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he attained Third Degree membership with the Knights of Columbus. Ray was a skilled carpenter; his woodworking talents were evident throughout his home and elsewhere in the community. His culinary skills were appreciated by those with whom he shared the food he prepared.
Ray is survived by a daughter, Donna Lynn Gerraughty of Nashua, NH; three sons, Raymond N. Rossi (Kathy) of Southport, NC, Steven Rossi (Kathy) of Hampstead, NH, and David C. Rossi of Stoneham, MA; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests, memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Rossi, may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
