WARE SHOALS — James Ray "Pie Baby" Powell, 69, husband of Sherry Ashley Powell, of Highway 252 died Saturday at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late James Byrnes and Margie Burton Powell. He was of the Baptist Faith and was owner of The Powell Company, Inc. Ray was a life long resident of Ware Shoals, served in the the SC Army National Guard and enjoyed playing golf.
Surviving are his wife of the home, two sons, Jared Powell (Jacque) of Ware Shoals and Joseph Richey of Laurens, two brothers, Larry Powell (Jean) and Glen Powell (Candy) both of Ware Shoals, two sisters, Robin Powell (Larry) of Greenville and Janet Merritt (Dennis) of Cary, NC.
A Private Family Graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com