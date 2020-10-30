Ray Pinckney Infinger, 94, resident of Northgate, widower of Arlena Langley Infinger, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born February 6, 1926, in St. George, SC, he was a son of the late Clyde and Blanche Infinger. Mr. Infinger was a US Army Veteran, and the former owner of Big Dollar Market of Greenwood. He was also a former cattle farmer.
He was a member of Hodges United Methodist Church and a former member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Cherishing his memory are his nieces Elizabeth Terry of Anderson, and Diane Langley of Greenwood; nephew Joe Langley of Gaston; loving great-nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law Julie Infinger of Charleston and caring neighbors.
Private funeral services were conducted at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with a burial in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Hodges United Methodist Church, PO Box 236, Hodges, SC 29653 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
