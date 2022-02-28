ABBEVILLE — Ray Crawford, 73, of 1874 Old Hodges Road, husband of Shirley Boozer Crawford, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at his home.
Born in Abbeville County, he was the son of the late Willie Crawford and Eldora Wideman Crawford. He retired from District 50 school system.
He is survived by in addition to his wife of the home, two sons, Gregory Crawford and Niko Crawford, both of Abbeville; two brothers, Whitt (Judy) Crawford from Due West and Roy (Annie) Crawford from Abbeville; a sister, Margene Wideman from Atlanta, GA; a sister-in-law, Iola Crawford from Greenwood; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m., with Reverend James Arnold officiating.
Public viewing will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 1-5 p.m.
The family is at the home.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Crawford Family.
