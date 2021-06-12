WATERLOO -- Raymond Herbert "Ray" Clark, Jr., 69, resident of Ridgewood Drive, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home.
Born April 30, 1952, in Livingston, NJ, he was a son of Marion Zahn Clark and the late Raymond Herbert Clark Sr. He was a 1971 graduate of Carroll High School in Ozark, AL; was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict era, having served in Germany; and was the owner/operator of Clark Construction Co.
He was of the Catholic Faith and was an avid outdoorsman, patriot, loving father, son, grandfather and brother.
Surviving in addition to his mother of Greenwood; are his son, Raymond Herbert "Tripp" Clark, III and wife Kayla of Greenwood; five sisters, Catherine Clark Mosbacher of Houston, Bess Bennett of Greenwood, Jamie Clark Boyer and husband Lewis of Stephens City, VA, Libby C. and husband, Joe Smithdeal, of Greenwood; and Aimee C. and husband, Scott Bondurant, of Carrollton, VA; two grandsons, Charlie and Hatcher Clark and his former wife and close friend, DeDe (Jim) Grant of Abbeville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Father Timothy Tebalt officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
The family will be at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Tripp and Kayla Clark, 214 Charles Road in Greenwood and will receive friends in St. Bernadette's Hall of the church immediately following the inurnment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to The Faith Home, P. O. Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648.
