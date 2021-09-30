Ray Bruce Kelley Jr., 90, of Greenwood and former long time resident of Verdery, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Ninety Six, he was a son of the late Ray Bruce Kelley, Sr. and Audrey Gilbert Kelley. He retired from Monsanto as a maintenance technician. Ray operated Kelley's BBQ in Verdery for 47 years, until 2003 and in 2004 went to work with his son at KSC Logistics of 15 years. He was a music lover and enjoyed attending local music events and gospel singings. Ray was a member of Durst Avenue Church of God.
Surviving are his children, Linda Norman (Don) of Vienna, VA, Martha LeCroy (Larry) of Seneca, and Chuck Kelley (Janey) of Greenwood; brothers, Graham R. Kelley, Dennis E. Kelley (Kim), both of Greenwood, and C. Aubrey Kelley of Travelers Rest; six grandchildren, Chris LeCroy and Bradley LeCroy, both of Clemson, Andy Norman and Matt Norman, both of Vienna, VA, Will Kelley of Atlanta, GA, and Reed Kelley of Charlotte, NC; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Doyle G. Kelley and Douglas M. Kelley.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jason Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Ray's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. before the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Durst Avenue Church of God, 410 East Durst Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family members are at their respective homes.