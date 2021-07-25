Randy ‘RG’ Gable
ABBEVILLE — Randy ‘RG’ Gable, 65, of Abbeville, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Columbia, SC to the late David L. Gable and Patricia Teal Gable Stockman.
‘RG’, as he was affectionately known, was a 1973 graduate of Brooklyn-Cayce High School and a member of South Side Baptist Church. Until his health declined, he was employed for 33 years at Pirelli Cable/Prysmian. An enthusiastic NASCAR fan, ‘RG’ especially enjoyed attending the Bristol Speedway and spending time with the ‘Tennessee Gang’. Also, cheering on the Gamecock football team made him happy.
In addition to his parents, ‘RG’ was preceded in death by a brother, David Glen Gable.
He is survived by his three sons, Jamie Lawson Gable, Corey Randolph Gable (Lacey) and Adam Gable (Amanda) all of Abbeville; seven grandchildren, Robby (Alexandria), J.R., Skylar, Natalie (Jake), Jackson, Courtney, and Zack; eight great-grandchildren; and the mother of his sons, Judy Cutter.
The family will receive friends 5:00PM — 6:00PM, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6:30PM in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be 11:00AM Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery, 1357 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, SC 29073.
The family is at the home in Abbeville.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Gable, may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Red Bank Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1357 S. Lake Drive, Lexington, SC 29073.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gable family.