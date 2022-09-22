NINETY SIX — Randall "Randy" M. Culbertson, of Ninety Six, husband of Kathy M. Culbertson, died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at his home.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Nancy Bowers Stacey and the late Jones Miller Culbertson. Randy retired from SCDOT and was a member of Siloam Baptist Church where he was a former Sunday school teacher, children's church teacher and played the guitar with the Praise Band.

Tags