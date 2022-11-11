Ramona Gail Ouzts Harvley, 83, of Greenwood, wife of James Robert "Bob" Harvley, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born on March 29, 1939, in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late George Luther Ouzts and Clara Ada Belle Ouzts Ouzts. Ramona is a graduate of Greenwood High School, Emmanuel College, Lander University, and held a master's degree in early childhood education from Clemson University. She also did graduate work at Furman University. Ramona retired form Abbeville School District 60 and from Greenwood School District 50 with a combined 40+ years in education.
At the age of twelve, she was the first pianist at Andrews Chapel PH Church (now New Life), where she only knew how to play two songs. She was also a charter member of the church and most recently a member of Hodges Church of God, where she was the church pianist for many years and also a former Sunday School teacher. Her family started a singing group called the Chapel Echoes. where she played piano and sang soprano. They traveled throughout the Southeast spreading their talent. She loved all her family and her church.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 62 years of the home are two sons, David Keith Harvley and Timothy Russell "Rusty" Harvley; a sister, Rachel Ouzts Bledsoe (Rhett); thirteen grandchildren; and thirty-one great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Hodges Church of God, with the Rev. Charles Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Garrett, Joshua Garrett, Brandon Bledsoe, Hunter Bledsoe, Eli Bledsoe and Todd Miles.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Sunday from 4-6 p.m.
The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Hodges Church of God, 4802 High 25 North, Hodges, SC 29653.