Ramona Gail Ouzts Harvley, 83, of Greenwood, wife of James Robert "Bob" Harvley, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at NHC of Greenwood.

Born on March 29, 1939, in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late George Luther Ouzts and Clara Ada Belle Ouzts Ouzts. Ramona is a graduate of Greenwood High School, Emmanuel College, Lander University, and held a master's degree in early childhood education from Clemson University. She also did graduate work at Furman University. Ramona retired form Abbeville School District 60 and from Greenwood School District 50 with a combined 40+ years in education.