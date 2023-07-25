Ramona Gail Parker Wanda Rinker Jul 25, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ramona Gail ParkerWOODSTOCK, Ga. — Ramona Gail Parker, 63, of Woodstock, GA, passed on Sunday July 23, 2023 at Northside Hospital in Canton, GA. Arrangements are incomplete. Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home McCormick. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood restaurants see a drop in inspection scores, work to improve them Abbeville man sentenced to two decades in home invasion, rape Five McCormick Correctional officers indicted on drug smuggling, other charges Ninety Six man faces voyeurism charge Greenwood woman faces charges of exploitation of vulnerable adults Hospice & Palliative Care named as elite recipient Brigadier General to receive Distinguished Service Award Greenwood County Historical Society receives award Cooper named senior Client Advisor at Greenwood Capital GGC acquires novel testing technology Countybank Foundation donates to Cornerstone Greenwood County Food Bank receives donation Hudgens awarded Sheffield July Yard of the Month