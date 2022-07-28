Ram'on O. Wideman, 42, a native of Greenwood, SC, departed this life on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was the son of the late Deacon Willie James Sr. and Mrs. Bettye Jo Smith Wideman.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Avenue, Columbia, SC.