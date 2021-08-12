TAYLORS — Ralph Perry Wilson, 94, beloved husband of Marie Eakin Wilson, went to be with the Lord on August 6, 2021. Born in Oconee County, SC, he was the son of the late DeWitt Talmadge Wilson Sr. and Ina Cowan Wilson.
Ralph served his country by first serving in the Navy and then the Coast Guard. He retired from Greenwood Mills and Pinecrest Elementary School in Greenwood, SC.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, he is survived by his daughter, Nina Faye Wilson Anthony (Gary); grandchildren, LeAnne Heaton (Brad) and Steven Anthony (Brooke); great-grandchildren, Grace Heaton, Mason Anthony and Parker Anthony and sister Wilma Ponder of Greenwood, SC.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Guynell Ridlehoover, DeWitt Wilson, Helen Hodges and Marett Wilson.
The family is at the home at 703 Confederate Circle, Taylors, SC, 29687.
Celebration of life will be Friday, August 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Palmetto Mortuary, 1017 Mauldin Road, Greenville, SC 29607 with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Interim Hospice Care, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC, 29615, your local animal shelter or charity of your choice.