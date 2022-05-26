Flag.jpg

ANDERSON — Ralph Herman Swygert, 87, resident of Anderson, former resident of Greenwood, husband of Shirley Virginia Smith Swygert, passed away, Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home.

Born October 3, 1934, in Anderson, he was a son of the late Ralph Hobart and Clara Emerson Swygert. He was a 1952 graduate of Iva High School and a 1956 graduate of Clemson A & M (University). Mr. Swygert was a US Army veteran and retired from Monsanto in 1985 as a supervisor. After his retirement, he worked at Sportsman's Friend and Hunter's Headquarters. He was an avid bass and catfish fisherman.

Mr. Swygert was a member of First Baptist Church of Iva, where he was in the adult Sunday School Class. He was also a former member of South Main Street Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 65 years are a daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Smith of Greenwood; a brother, Jacob Calvin Swygert of Anderson; four grandchildren, Hobie Swygert, Levi (Elizabeth) Smith, Cody Swygert and Lori Smith, all of Greenwood; and one great-granddaughter, Averlee Smith.

Mr. Swygert was predeceased by his son, Mark Steven Swygert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Gray officiating.

Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Sunday afternoon.

Pallbearers will be his son-in-law, grandsons along with Jay Swygert and Larry Atkins.

Memorial may be made to First Baptist Church of Iva, PO Box 475, Iva, SC 29655 or to Hospice of the Upstate Anderson, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

