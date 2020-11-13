Ralph Hartman Simmons
PENN LAIRED, VA — Ralph Hartman Simmons, age 99, of Penn Laird, VA, formerly of Brandywine, WV, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Willow Estates Retirement Community in Penn Laird. He was born on September 12, 1921, in Upper Tract, WV, the son of the late William Edgar and Dessie Howard (Hartman) Simmons. Ralph married Virginia Kathleen (Kile) Simmons, who preceded him in death on June 20, 2003.
Mr. Simmons is survived by: 2 sons, Walter R. Simmons (Eva) of Brandywine, WV, Jerry K. Simmons (Peggy) of Greenwood, SC; 7 grandchildren, Nick Simmons, Brett, Kylene, Chris, Jason Simmons, Nikki Midkiff, and Bobby Keesecker.; and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Adam Simmons.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Memorials may be made to Bandywine Baptist Church. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.