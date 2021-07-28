Ralph F. McDaniel
Ralph F. McDaniel, 92, widower of Rusty McDaniel, resident of Greenwood, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born May 23, 1929, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late J.W. and Estelle Reese McDaniel. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and attended the University of Georgia. Mr. McDaniel served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Lake Heath Air Force Base in Lake Heath, England. He retired from Monsanto Co. after 25 years and again from Park Seed Co. after 21 years.
Mr. McDaniel was an actively involved member of Laurel Baptist Church for 42 years, Rice Memorial Baptist Church for 12 years and most recently Parksville Baptist Church, where his son pastors.
He was a tireless servant of God, serving in many offices in the church over many years and a faithful friend to many people. He was an excellent example of what God intended a husband, a father, grandfather, friend, leader, and Christian to be. He always had the wellbeing of others in mind before himself, always easy going never raising his voice or losing his temper through the many trials and situations that life throws our way.
Surviving are a son, Rev. S. Craig McDaniel and wife Kathy Watkins McDaniel of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Rev. Shane McDaniel (Jessica), Brandi Beard (Michael) and Stephen McDaniel (Kayla); eight great-grandchildren: Cody Beard (Kayla), Brady Beard, Tyler Beard, Ellie McDaniel, CJ McDaniel, Lucy McDaniel, Hudson McDaniel and Judson McDaniel; one great-great grandchild, Kinlee Beard; and one grand-dog, Eli.
In addition to his wife, Mr. McDaniel was predeceased by one son Ralph J. McDaniel and Jackie; three brothers, Willard, Talbert, Herbert McDaniel and one sister, Myrle Williams.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Stewart, Frank Craig, Bobby Burdette, Ronnie Wightman, Larry Wightman and Lee Funderburk.
Honorary pallbearers will be Staff and friends of Hospice, Barbara Sanders, Doretta Sprowl, Reggie King, Rev. Johnny Waller and Gene Adams.
The family is at the home of his son Craig, 915 Willard Road, Greenwood, and will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-2 Friday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to Camelback Ministries Inc. 915 Willard Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
WELL DONE MY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the McDaniel family.