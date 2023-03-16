LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Ralph Cunningham, 61, of Lawrenceville, GA, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Albert “AB” Cunningham, Sr., and Emma Frances Wardlaw Cunningham. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Lee Allen, and Elaine Cunningham, and three brothers-in-law, Roger Watson, Leo Allen, and Curtis Fulton.
Ralph, a 1980 graduate of Greenwood High School, served and retired from the United States Air Force. He is a graduate of Lander and Troy University. He was employed for 15 years at the Center for Disease Control (CDC), before retiring in February 2021. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Ralph was a devoted father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling around the world.
He leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter, Imani Cunningham, of College Park, GA,; five sisters, Mattie Pearl Fulton, Gertrude “Molly” Watson, Doris Cunningham and Shirley (Stanley) Jones, all of Greenwood, Emma J. Cunningham of Greenville, SC, and two brothers, Albert Cunningham, Jr. and Clyde Cunningham, both of Greenwood, SC; two aunts, Laura Griffin of Cleveland, OH, and Margaret Hickstep of Forestville, MD, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held from noon-8 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory in Decatur, GA. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034. Online condolences can be sent by visiting Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory.