Ralph Cunningham

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — Ralph Cunningham, 61, of Lawrenceville, GA, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Born in Greenwood, SC, he was the son of the late Albert “AB” Cunningham, Sr., and Emma Frances Wardlaw Cunningham. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Lee Allen, and Elaine Cunningham, and three brothers-in-law, Roger Watson, Leo Allen, and Curtis Fulton.

