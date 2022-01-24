Ralph Campbell

CALHOUN FALLS — Ralph Campbell, 89, of Calhoun Falls, SC, husband of Brenda Jordan Campbell, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Abbeville, SC, to the late Frank Campbell and Hazel Boggs Campbell.

Mr. Campbell honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed with Pirelli Cable for over 15 years. A man of faith, Mr. Campbell was a devoted member of the Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gregg Campbell and grandson, Stephen Mark Campbell, II.

Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife of 60 years, Brenda; son Mark Campbell (Angie) of Jasper, GA; two grandchildren, Joe Campbell (Katy) and Turner Campbell (Erica); and a one great-grandson, Finn.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with military honors

Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Campbell, may be sent to Agape Hospice of SC, 326 Montague Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

The family is at the home in Calhoun Falls.

