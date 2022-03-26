HONEA PATH — Rachel Elizabeth Crenshaw Thompson, 80, wife for over 50 years of Arthur Claude Thompson, passed away, Friday, March 25, 2022 at Wesley Commons Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Born January 16, 1942, in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Albert Vernon "Doc" and Frances Elizabeth Miles Crenshaw. She was a graduate of Pendleton High School, Lander College and Clemson University where she earned her Masters degree. Mrs. Thompson was a retired teacher, later employed by C. Thompson Automotive as the Warranty Administrator.
Surviving in addition to her husband of Honea Path are two daughters, Crissy Thompson and Claire Thompson (Dixon Rivera, III), both of Greenwood, three sisters-in-law, Diane Bishop of Greenville, Linda Thompson of Easley and Linda Crenshaw of Central; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Crenshaw.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm on Tuesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Steve Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 Monday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 123 W. Antrim Dr, Greenville, SC 29607.
The family wishes to thank her care team and former caregivers for their love and support.
