ABBEVILLE — Rachel Mundy 'Betty' Kinard, 87, of Abbeville, wife of the late Carl D. Kinard, Sr., died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her daughter's home. She was born in Abbeville to the late James David and Lelia Floyd Hammond Mundy.

Mrs. Kinard retired from Greenwood Mills. She was a devoted caregiver having lovingly cared for her late husband and family. Mrs. Kinard will be remembered as a caring mother and grandmother. She was of the Baptist faith.

