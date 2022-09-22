ABBEVILLE — Rachel Mundy 'Betty' Kinard, 87, of Abbeville, wife of the late Carl D. Kinard, Sr., died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her daughter's home. She was born in Abbeville to the late James David and Lelia Floyd Hammond Mundy.
Mrs. Kinard retired from Greenwood Mills. She was a devoted caregiver having lovingly cared for her late husband and family. Mrs. Kinard will be remembered as a caring mother and grandmother. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Capt. Marion E. Mundy, USMC, Ret., Marvin D. Mundy, James David Mundy and Vernon F. Mundy; and a great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Kinard.
Mrs. Kinard is survived by her son, David Kinard, Jr. (Andrea Lewis) of Abbeville; daughter, Betty Carleen Thompson (Russ) of Due West; four grandchildren, David Grant Kinard, William Blake Kinard, Chandler Thompson (Ana) and Reagan Thompson; a great-granddaughter, Haven Rae Kinard; three sisters-in-law, Sarah B. Mundy of Abbeville, Ella Mundy of Hopkinsville, KY, and Carolyn Kinard Garrett of Joanna; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Chaplain Rick Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Kinard, may be sent to Agape Care Hospice, 326 Montague Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family is at the home of Russ and Betty Carleen Thompson of Due West.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.